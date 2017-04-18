How This 1 Easter Decoration Will Boost Your Beauty Game For Life

Got some Easter egg holders on sale to hold my sponges! from MakeupAddiction

Pro tip: if you hit up candy stores and drugstores the days after Easter, you can snag all the leftover chocolate at a deep discount. But apparently, that’s not all you should be searching for! Reddit user daulizm shared on /r/MakeupAddiction that in the wake of the Spring holiday, she was putting her decorative egg cups to good use: she was storing blending sponges in them.

“I just got tired of these rolling off my desk all the time,” she shared. “The Beautyblenders are wet but still fit in quite well to dry. The [Real Techniques] sponge is dry and has plenty of room still.”

A fellow Redditor cautioned daulizm to ensure that the sponges have plenty of breathing room as they dry. Without quality ventilation, makeup sponges like these could harbor mildew and other hazardous bacteria. But as long as you’re taking the proper precautions with your tools, this storage method is clever, affordable, and absolutely precious. You can buy the same egg cups here from World Market (three for $6).

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Easter-Egg-Holders-Makeup-Sponge-Storage-43442682

