How Ham, Burnt Paper, and Grass Stains Inspire This MAC Artist’s Masterpieces

Thanks to Instagram, makeup artists have received more recognition for their talents in recent years than ever before. But while it’s mostly YouTubers and new phenoms that get much of the credit, it’s worth falling into the rabbit hole of beauty inspiration to find the OGs of the craft. One such maestro is MAC Cosmetics’s Director of Artistry Terry Barber, who has been with the brand for 17 years. Allure recently pointed out that instead of just whipping up a classic smoky eye or red lip, Barber shares his unique muses for his makeup masterpieces . . . emphasis on unique.

The professional sees inspiration in his surroundings, which includes everything from a map for the London Underground and grass-stained linens to burnt paper and copper wire. A mere glance at one of these objects is a catalyst for truly breathtaking work that you’d want to get framed and hang on your wall. (He even collages the original source of inspiration with his finished look, so you can see the artistic evolution.)

But aside from the mesmerizing art, what we like most about his feed is his clever captions. For example, he points out that when applying bronzer, “there is a fine line between looking like a supermodel on the beach and a walnut cabinet.” Too true but also too funny. Keep reading for some of our favorite examples from his Instagram feed, then be sure to follow him at @terrybarberonbeauty.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/MAC-Cosmetics-Makeup-Artist-Terry-Barber-Instagram-43470335

