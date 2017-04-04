Here’s Chris Evans on His Way to Pick You Up and Take You to an Expensive Dinner

Chris Evans made a stop at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new film, Gifted. Before sitting down for an interview with Jimmy, though, the actor was spotted making a very handsome arrival at the lot in LA; clad in a very well-fitting gray suit, tie, and sunglasses, Chris looked like a man on a mission — the mission being heading to your apartment and picking you up for a date, and the date consisting of an expensive dinner, a screening of Casablanca at the indie theater he rented out, and maybe going back to his penthouse to “see the view” but really just make out on his leather couch.

Anyway . . . while making the press rounds for Gifted, Chris was asked about the current status of his relationship with costar and ex-girlfriend Jenny Slate. After Jenny revealed to Variety that Chris is “truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met” but that the couple “threw down pretty hard” during their breakup, Chris responded with equally glowing words about her to People, saying, “She’s so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she’s incredibly compassionate,” adding, “There’s just nothing to not love about her.”

