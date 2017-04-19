HBO’s Mommy Dead and Dearest Is Going to Leave You Shocked and Disturbed

Back in August 2016, BuzzFeed posted a lengthy report on a girl who had murdered her mother. It was no simple case of matricide; Gypsy Rose Blancharde was retaliating against her mother, Dee Dee, after years of Dee Dee insisting that Gypsy was sick. As any Law & Order: SVU fan will tell you, Dee Dee had Munchausen by proxy, a syndrome that causes someone to induce symptoms of illness in another person. In this case, Dee Dee had been telling doctors that Gypsy had frequent seizures, muscular dystrophy, poor vision, and ear infections. Gypsy was never sick, and in an insane twist of events, she ended up brutally killing Dee Dee. The case has become an HBO documentary called Mommy Dead and Dearest, and the first trailer is nuts. The film will premiere on May 15.

