Harry Styles Performing “Sign of the Times” Will Make You Grateful One Direction Split

Harry Styles sang his new hit “Sign of the Times” on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and if you thought the recorded version was good, wait until you hear it live. The song has so much heart behind it, and Harry didn’t hold back one bit, resulting it a crazy-passionate performance. Not to rile anyone up, but he might be better as a solo artist than he was in One Direction. Styles’s new album is due out on May 12, and we have no doubt we’ll be playing it on loop all day . . . week . . . OK, all month. Check it out, and watch Jimmy Fallon’s monologue.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Harry-Styles-Sings-Sign-Times-Saturday-Night-Live-43435370

