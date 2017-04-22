Harry Styles Doesn’t Deny That He Auditioned to Be the New Han Solo in Star Wars

Harry Styles acted coy when asked if he auditioned for Han Solo in an upcoming Star Wars movie.

On The Graham Norton Show, Styles played along with the host’s “Warren Beatty Deadpan Challenge,” in which he would try to verify wacky headlines about the hunky singer, including having a “sexual relationship” with Barack Obama, by judging his reaction.

Dressed in red and black trousers, Styles pursed his lips about the potential audition, not conclusively confirming or denying the rumor. Immediately, Norton exclaimed, “That might be a yes!” to which Styles smiled and swatted away.

It would not be his first acting foray. The “Sign of the Times” singer, 23, played his first feature-length role in Christopher Nolan’s World War II drama Dunkirk, which is set to hit theaters on July 21. The film tells the true story of the evacuation of the French city during WWII’s Battle of France in 1940, and it also stars Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh and Oscar winner Mark Rylance.

In the segment, Styles also admitted he took a carrot cake to a Fleetwood Mac concert and denied he and Liam Payne got chlamydia from a koala bear.

Harry Styles, his first new record since One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, is out May 12.

