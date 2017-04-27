Grey’s Anatomy Was Almost Called Something Else and It Was Terrible

The show we all know as Grey’s Anatomy was very nearly called something else. As originally reported by Elle, creator Shonda Rhimes revealed the original title in her online TV writing masterclass series, which sounds completely worth the $90 buy-in. The working title? Surgeons. That’s it. Not Grey’s Surgeons or Anatomy of a Surgeon, just Surgeons. Would Grey’s Anatomy even be such a big hit if the title hadn’t changed? We can’t even imagine.

