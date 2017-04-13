Gigi Hadid Styled the New It Boot With Bermuda Shorts, and We Don’t Hate It

Gigi Hadid sure knows how to pick a great pair of shoes. Remember when she wore the Everlane Street Shoe that had a 10,000-person wait list or those Gucci fur-lined Princeton loafers? Well, Gigi’s latest street style look included a pair of beige sock boots that are giving us all sorts of heart eyes.

We’ve been spotting the sock boot trend from the runways to the streets, and Gigi came up with an unexpected way to wear them this season. The supermodel styled her pair with an ankle-length tartan duster over a Tommy Hilfiger tank top and — wait for it — Bermuda shorts. Have a look at her unique ensemble and stock up on similar footwear below.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Gigi-Hadid-Wearing-Sock-Boots-43421877

