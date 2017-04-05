Friendly Exes! Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Reunite at the L.A. Premiere of Gifted

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate continue to prove there are no hard feelings post-split at the Los Angeles premiere of their new film Gifted.

The two exes reunited on the red carpet for photos, smiling as they stood side-by-side. Evans recently told PEOPLE that Slate was his “favorite human.”

“She’s the best,” he said. “I’ve never ever ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does. She’ll give you one sentence and there’s no fat to it. You’re like, ‘You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say.’”

Evans and Slate, both 35, met while filming Gifted, a drama about a man who struggles with how to parent his niece, a child prodigy. Slate, who plays the young prodigy’s teacher and Evans’s love interest in the film, recently expressed similar sentiments, praising the Captain America star’s kindness, joyful energy and “beautiful, big, strong emotions.”

“I remember him saying to me, ‘You’re going to be one of my closest friends.’ I was just like, ‘Man, I f—— hope this isn’t a lie because I’m going to be devastated if this guy isn’t my friend,’” she said.

Despite calling it quits after less than a year of dating, they both look back on their past relationship fondly.

“It’s like an art form talking with her because the visuals associated with her expression are just so colorful,” Evans told PEOPLE. “She’s so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she’s incredibly compassionate, there’s just nothing to not love about her.”

Gifted opens in select theaters April 7 and expands nationwide April 21.

