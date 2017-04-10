Fifth Grader Shuts Down a Boy Who Won’t Leave Her Alone With a Brilliant List of Rules

My friend who’s a 5th grade teacher just sent this to me! I’m dead!!! pic.twitter.com/FSDBxs9Vtq

— Denny Dimples (@WhosDenverJones) September 15, 2016

Meet Zoë, a fifth-grade girl who had no problem shutting down a classmate who so clearly couldn’t keep his hands to himself with an epic list of rules and regulations. The note was shared on Twitter by user Denny Dimples after she received the photo from her friend, a fifth-grade teacher. We can’t help but praise Zoë for her ability to stick up for herself and lay down the law at such a young age.

We’re not sure what set Zoë off in the first place, but by the looks of Noah’s gloves in her stick figure drawing, this kid needs to keep his hands to himself! Her confidence and self-respect deserve a round of applause.

Read the full list of “Rules & Regulations” below, and remember this whenever you’re feeling like Zoë!

Do not touch my shoulder.

Do not get behind me with all that playing & foolishness. (Don’t get behind me at all.)

Do not speak to me unless it’s a greeting, which will be never.

Stop playing with me on the bus.

I have a short temper with people and you ruin my day because you play 2 much.

Reread 500 times.

You like me (as a gf) but I don’t like you (as a bf) I’m 2 young!

If you break any of these rules I’m calling my dad, my mom’s friend, my fake mom, and a janator (don’t mind spelling) I know!!!!!!

If you ruin my day I’m going to have to go to counseling!!!!

Stop playing with me!!!!!!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Fifth-Grade-Girl-Rules-Regulations-Boy-42421648

