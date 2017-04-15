Every Single Important Detail About Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Force Awakens blew everyone away when it hit theaters in December 2015. For most fans, though, Episode VIII feels like it’s a lifetime away — even though we have less than a year to wait! Since new details are trickling out slowly but surely (plus official photos!), take a look at the information we already have about the next big installment, including the trailer, the cast, and the story.

