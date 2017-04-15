Every Magical, Mystifying Dress Emma Watson Wore on Her Press Tour

Emma Watson took on the green carpet challenge back in 2015, committing to wearing only ethically made clothing. Back then, she and her stylist Sarah Slutsky would break down each element of her outfit, from dainty jewels to pumps, detailing where every item came from on Instagram. But Emma took things one step further as she promoted Beauty and the Beast on the film’s press tour, which started in Paris.

Emma created a new account called @the_press_tour, where she shared sketches of her looks, all-angle videos, and lengthy captions that credited the teams who crafted her pieces. Many of the designers she tapped, like Stella McCartney, have been on board with using recycled materials for years. Emma’s dresses and jumpsuits were “verified green” by Eco-Age, a company that promotes sustainability through core principles that include matters of pollution, labor work, and fabric resourcing.

Scroll to get a look at everything Emma wore — including Oscar de la Renta trousers that took her from the premiere red carpet to The Ellen DeGeneres Show along with a vintage YSL suit — then see the way she transformed Princess Belle’s iconic yellow gown for the big screen.

