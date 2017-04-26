Essie’s New Wild Nudes Collection Is 100 Percent Sexy

I have a theory when it comes to food, style, and even life choices: everyone loves the margherita pizza. What I mean by this is when you’re with a group and you order a classic margherita pizza and then an artisan one, the former usually gets devoured while the bacon/coconut/pesto version has some leftover slices. In theory, it sounds great to get a funky pizza, but you really just want to eat tomatoes, cheese, and some fresh basil. The same can be said for nails. Rocking a holographic unicorn-inspired color or chunky-glitter topcoat may look fantastic for an Instragm #nailfie, but in two days you’ll wish you had a chic solid red.

So Essie’s latest collection for May 2017, dubbed the Wild Nudes lineup, totally speaks to me. The nine-shade range features effortlessly chic neutrals ranging from apricot gray to shadowy nude. They seems to be inspired by lingerie and meant be a bit edgier than previous nudes released from the brand. That said, the offering is still minimalist and each color would go with just about any outfit. So, like a margherita pizza, you won’t get sick of it.

Keep reading to see each gorgeous, sexy shade before they’re available at salons.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Essie-Wild-Nudes-Collection-2017-43467089

Share

More Celebrity News: