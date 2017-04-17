Disney’s New Preview of Star Wars Land Has Our Hearts Going Lightspeed

If you’ve been experiencing Star Wars Celebration FOMO, we have something of a consolation prize for you: a brand-spankin’-new peek at the upcoming Star Wars Land theme park! Lucasfilm and the Disney Imagineering team shared exclusive details about what’s happening behind the scenes on the epic Disneyland project, and it has our hearts beating at lightspeed.

Members of the Star Wars Land design team promise that fans will be able to explore certain areas from the series universe that they always envisioned — like inside the Millennium Falcon — but will also have “something completely brand new” in store. That means a brand new destination, which Disney describes as:

“. . . a mysterious destination somewhere on the Outer Rim — lying on the edge of the Unknown Regions. The remote village was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but the prominence of the outpost has been bypassed with the rise of hyperspace travel. Now home to those who prefer less attention, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe-haven for others intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order.”

Never ones to disappoint, Disney also shared brand new peeks at everything from concept art for this new village setting to a look at the bustling construction site for the park, which is set to open in 2019. Between the exciting details they’ve shared in past months and these new visuals we have for the park, we’re about ready to freeze ourselves in carbonite to pass the time until it opens!

Read on to see the video for yourself, and check out the images of what we can expect from Star Wars Land when it finally opens its gates . . . or, perhaps more appropriately, airlocks.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/smart-living/Star-Wars-Celebration-Star-Wars-Land-Preview-43438707

