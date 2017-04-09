Disney-Lovers Will Lose Their F*cking Minds Over This Huge K-Beauty Collab

Brace yourself for an overwhelming amount of ultracute, totally magical, Disney-themed Korean beauty products! Iconic Korean brand The Face Shop collaborated with the House of Mouse to create an enormous collection that ranges from Mickey Mouse sunscreen cushion compacts to Disney princess sheet masks.

Korean brands are always on the cutting edge of makeup trends and The Face Shop x Disney is no exception. This launch includes incredibly popular trends like color-correcting cushion compacts (in Disney princess packaging), princess nail decals, and even a formula that hasn’t reached the states yet: a primer specifically designed for cushion makeup use, encased in a pastel-hue Daisy Duck tube.

Hopefully brands will soon catch wind of the fact that American beauty addicts crave adorable products just as much as our counterparts in Korea. Until then, you unfortunately won’t be able to check these products out in person unless you book an international flight. Alternatively, with a little investigative work, you can purchase them on Amazon or eBay.

Read on to see the entire collection.

