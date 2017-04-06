Dad’s Heartfelt Message to His Wife Is What Every New Mom Wants to Hear

A post shared by ➕I•AM•DADDY•SAM (@hausoftwins) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT

After Sam took a snapshot of his twin girls photobombed by his wife, this new dad realized something simple, but important: his entire world fits into one photo frame.

Sam admits that he has never been one to openly talk about his feelings, but that changed when he became a dad. “Since the arrival of my daughters, a switch has been flicked and they’ve opened up another part of me,” he shared on Instagram.

This led him to start thinking about his girls’ future christening and the speech he would give about his wife in front of their loved ones. “Well, when I got home I thought f*ck it, why wait until then to tell her what I was feeling,” he wrote. ” I sat her down and told her that they say you should marry someone who will make a good mother to your children . . . well, I think she’s doing the greatest job in the world and I told her that I’m definitely finding her in the next life and marrying her again.”

