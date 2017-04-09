Dad’s Chilling Reminder of the Importance of First-Aid Training For Parents

For any parents who have ever doubted the value of repeated, or even annual first-aid training, one dad is sharing a personal story that he hopes changes their mind.

The anonymous dad wrote on Reddit that his wife was running late one ordinary night. “The kids are losing their sh*t, so I had to get dinner on the table,” he wrote. “It’s leftover night and they didn’t like what we had last night, so chicken nuggets and canned carrots it is.”

After he served their dinner, he turned around to heat up his own meal. “It gets quiet as they chow, but I start to hear gurgling sounds; it’s a sound I have never heard a human make before,” he wrote. “I look over, my oldest is acting like he is going to toss his cookies, so I run him to the bathroom. I get him in front of the toilet and realize he isn’t breathing.”

The dad recounts how he slapped his son on the back a few times, but nothing happened and his son continued to choke. He switched to the Heimlich maneuver and on the third thrust, a chicken nugget popped out followed by a gasp as well as a wail. “My wife gets home a few seconds later, says I’m white as a ghost, and ask what happened,” he wrote. “All those years of first responder and CPR training instantly became some of the [most] valuable training I have ever received.”

