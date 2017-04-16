Couldn’t Make It to Coachella? Live Vicariously Through These Celebrity Couples
Friday marked the start of Coachella’s first weekend, and we’ve already spotted a handful of cute celebrity pairs. Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross turned up the desert heat at a Ciroc bash, while Selena Gomez and The Weeknd hit the festival grounds to watch Travis Scott perform. If this year’s event is anything like last year’s, we can expect to see even more couples pop up.
