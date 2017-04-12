Charlie Murphy, Chappelle’s Show star and older brother of actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, has died at age 57 after a long battle with leukemia. His publicist confirmed the sad news to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. Charlie became a household name during the 2000s thanks to his “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Story” sketches on Dave Chappelle’s Comedy Central skit show, which detailed his hilarious and ridiculous stories of interactions with other celebrities at the height of his brother Eddie’s fame in the ’80s. Of course, the one that skyrocketed into the pop culture stratosphere was Charlie’s account of hanging out with late singer Rick James; lines like “habitual line stepper” and “I’m Rick James, b*tch,” will never not make us LOL.

In honor of Charlie’s life, look back on one of his most iconic Chappelle’s Show sketches below.

