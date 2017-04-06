Coachella Is Basically a Celebrity Paradise

Coachella’s first weekend kicks off on April 14, and we’re gearing up for the famous music festival by taking a look back at some of the best celebrity moments from over the years. Best friends Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore hit the grounds arm in arm in 2007, and Beyoncé danced in the crowd with Maria Shriver in 2010. In 2015, Gigi Hadid kissed then-boyfriend Cody Simpson, and Kristen Stewart shared a laugh with Alicia Cargile. And in 2016, former couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom cuddled up, and Jared Leto and Halsey sparked dating rumors in the desert. Scroll through to see all the stars who have spent time at Coachella over the years.

