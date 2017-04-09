Cindy Crawford Poses Topless on the Beach in St. Barts

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Apr 7, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

Cindy Crawford’s still got it! The former supermodel is currently enjoying a getaway in St. Barts with her family, and in addition to sharing Instagram photos of her and husband Rande, the 51-year-old uploaded a gorgeous topless shot on Friday. In the picture, Cindy is shown laying in the sand, wearing only jeans. “Forever in Denim. Thanks @VogueMagazine! #momjeans,” she captioned it. We’ll definitely be adding this to our growing list of stars baring it all on Instagram this year.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Cindy-Crawford-Topless-Instagram-Photo-April-2017-43407987

Share

More Celebrity News: