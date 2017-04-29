Ciara Gives Birth to a Baby Girl!

Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Friday. They named the little one Sienna Princess Wilson (Princess is also Ciara’s middle name) and shared the exciting news via Instagram. Along with a photo of herself sitting by the ocean, Ciara wrote, “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, no matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You,” along with details of their newborn’s birth. It’s the first child for Ciara and Russell, who tied the knot in July 2016. They also share Ciara’s 2-year-old son, Future, from her previous relationship with rapper Future. Congrats to the happy couple!

Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm 7 lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017 Photo By Daddy ❤️

