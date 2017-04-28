Chris Hemsworth Calls Wife Elsa a “Wild Beauty” in Adorable Instagram
A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Apr 27, 2017 at 6:33am PDT
If you’ve ever told yourself that it’s impossible for Chris Hemsworth to get any cuter, we’re willing to bet he proves you wrong on a daily basis. The Thor: Ragnarok actor, who has been married to Elsa Pataky since 2010, posted an adorable photo on Instagram on Thursday that proves he still chases after his wife. In the snap, a handsome-looking Chris, who recently vacationed with Matt Damon, reads an issue of Elle that features Elsa on the cover. “Probably gonna use my special powers to track down this wild beauty @elsapatakyconfidential,” he wrote. Elsa, who shares kids India, Tristan, and Sasha with Chris, also recently gushed about their “dream” home life back in his native Australia. Between this and his recent shirtless photobomb, Chris is quickly becoming our favorite person on Instagram.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Chris-Hemsworth-Instagram-Photo-About-Elsa-April-2017-43476238