Chris Evans Proves He’s a Real-Life Superhero by Visiting Sick Kids at a Hospital

Chris Evans is in the midst of his promotional tour for his latest project, Gifted, and on Friday, the actor and costar Mckenna Grace paid a special visit to patients at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The duo helped close out the hospital’s fundraising campaign, Make March Matter, during which more than 100 local businesses and corporate partners urged customers to donate to CHLA through everyday activities. Not only did Chris and Mckenna go room to room visiting patients, but they also brought an advanced screening of the film and Mckenna gave out handmade bracelets. “@ChrisEvans thank you for visiting my daughter at #CHLA yesterday,” Reza Khorramian, a mother of one of the patients, wrote on Twitter.

Chris and Mckenna aren’t the only celebrities using their star power for good. Just last week, WWE superstar John Cena continued his reign of being one of earth’s best humans by meeting his biggest, cutest fan: a 12-year-old boy with cerebral palsy.

