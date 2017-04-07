Charlie Hunnam’s Encounter With a Bug Will Give You Nightmares For Weeks

Charlie Hunnam and Demi Lovato are beautiful, yes, but they’re also tough. On Wednesday, both stars appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where they dished on their ju-jitsu skills and Charlie told a horrific story about an encounter he had with a bug while filming The Lost City of Z in Colombia. The actor revealed that one night in his hotel room, he woke up with a little creature stuck in his ear canal that ended up biting off a large chunk of his eardrum (pause for vomiting). The group then watched a video of Demi taking down her boyfriend, MMA fighter Guilherme Vasconcelos, and Charlie admired her skills. Watch both videos here, then check out Demi and James’s Divas Riff-Off.

