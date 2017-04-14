Charlie Hunnam Is Practically Begging You to Come Have a Drink With Him

In case you’re too distracted by Charlie Hunnam’s sexy stare and British accent to fully grasp what’s happening in this video, here’s what he’s saying: you can win a chance to grab a drink with him. No, really. The Lost City of Z and King Arthur star has teamed up with Omaze to give fans a chance to fly to London for the King Arthur premiere, meet him for a pint, and stay the night in a castle. File under: all your dreams come true, right? Oh, and if you needed extra incentive, proceeds from your entry will support nonprofit organizations, and we can confirm that he’s as kind as he is talented. And pretty handsome, too.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Win-Chance-Meet-Charlie-Hunnam-Omaze-2017-43427078

