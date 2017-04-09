Charles, William, and Harry Honor Fallen Canadian Soldiers in France

Prince William and Prince Harry joined Prince Charles at the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in France on Saturday. The royal family was accompanied by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Francois Hollande. Will and Harry laid red poppies and a commemorative pair of soldier boots in memory of those who lost their lives during the Battle of Vimy. Although Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t in attendance, she did send out a public message paying tribute to the Canadian troops who “stood far from home together with their allies in defense of peace and freedom.” “It is our duty to remember and honor those who served so valiantly and who gave so much here at Vimy Ridge and throughout the First World War,” she wrote.

The somber event comes days after Will, Harry, and Kate Middleton paid their respects to the four people who lost their lives in the tragic terrorist attack in London in late March. The royals honored the victims’ memories by laying down a floral wreath while touring a Remembrance Centre in the UK.

