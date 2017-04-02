Celebrity Wedding Planner David Tutera Marries Joey Toth in Extravagant ‘Old Hollywood’ Themed Ceremony: ‘Love Is Love’

David Tutera and Joey Toth are married!

On Saturday, the celebrity wedding planner and his partner of four years tied the knot in front of 280 guests in an extravagant ceremony at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles, California, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

“My life has peace, support and purity with a partner that is always there every moment of our lives,” Tutera, 50, tells PEOPLE. “We always say every day is an adventure. Today was an adventure and a journey, but we know tomorrow will be another one!”

Surrounded by a plethora of massive wrought iron candelabras with a sea of candles, the duo kept things traditional. They are the first same-sex couple to be married in the historic Hollywood landmark.

Toth was escorted halfway down the aisle by his mom and dad, before Tutera and their 4-year-old daughter, Cielo, walked down the aisle to meet him.

“Our whole service is a really dramatic and very important,” Tutera says. “It’s based on equality, peace and love in this world. We’re doing a lot of things slightly on the activism side and certainly on the importance of love and equality.”

Tutera, who has planned celebrations for celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey, Prince Charles and more, is no stranger to the game. But, planning his own wedding was a bit of a challenge in some sense.

“Expectations started to grow both from our guests and the media and then from ourselves,” he admits. “We realized that we had to step it up. We honestly thought we were going to do a 60 person destination wedding and call it a day. It did not turn out that way! We feel a little bit of pressure. You start to realize the little decisions became big decisions, the big decisions became massive decisions.”

After the ceremony, guests proceeded to the luxurious Millennium Biltmore Hotel, where they were greeted with the “1920s, Old Hollywood” feel.

Transforming the ballroom into a clean palette of wall-to-wall white carpet, the duo expanded the decor with whites, blacks, and embellishments of metallic gold, along with a collaboration of round and long mirror top tables, a custom-made black and white dance floor, 20,000 roses, and multiple liquor bars.

Tutera popped the questioned, with their daughter by his side, in April 2016 during a trip to Hawaii after a few years of dating.

“He’s one of the most gentle, kind, honest, connected human beings emotionally,” Tutera says of his now-husband. “He’s just a really beautiful soul. He’s a great dad a great partner and friend – everything you would want to put into one package which sounds so cliché, but it’s really honestly what he’s all about. There’s no pretenses to Joey. What you see is what you get and what you get is just a kind human being.”

