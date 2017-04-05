Celebrities React to Barry Manilow Coming Out in PEOPLE: ‘Thrilled to Add My Own Admiration Today’

Pop legend Barry Manilow opens up for the first time about coming out, finding love, and surviving showbiz for 50 years. Subscribe now for his exclusive untold story — only in PEOPLE.

Barry Manilow is opening up about his private life behind-the-scenes, including his secret marriage to his manager Garry Kief, and celebrities are congratulating him on coming out at age 73.

George Takei, an openly gay actor best known for his work in the Star Trek television series, was one of the first stars to react to the news on Twitter.

“Congratulations @BarryManilow on coming out! Welcome to the club,” he wrote, adding the hashtag #NeverTooLate.

Filmmaker Dustin Lance Black also applauded the announcement.

“My mom raised me well. She raised me to adore u @BarryManilow! Thrilled to add my own admiration today,” he tweeted. “Thank u for #ComingOUT 2 the world!”

Songwriter Diane Warren, a close friend of the famous musician, joking said she was “in shock” at the news.

Just found out Barry Manilow is gay. Still in shock. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) April 5, 2017

Congratulations @BarryManilow on coming out! Welcome to the club. #NeverTooLate — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 5, 2017

My mom raised me well. She raised me to adore u @BarryManilow! Thrilled to add my own admiration today. Thank u for #ComingOUT 2 the world! — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) April 5, 2017

A little good news for once: Barry Manilow no longer has NSC clearance and Steve Bannon’s come out as gay. I applaud them both. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 5, 2017

Barry Manilow comes out as gay. And it gives new meaning to the lyrics “oh, Mandy, you came and you gave without taking.” — Gary Janetti (@GaryJanetti) April 5, 2017

I didn’t realize Barry Manilow was in the closet! But good for him comin g out. He’s the best. — roxane gay (@rgay) April 5, 2017

Lot of people seem really proud of themselves for announcing they “already knew” Barry Manilow was gay. Yeah……ur the true heroes today guys. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) April 5, 2017

For more on Barry Manilow’s life, love and legacy, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

After skyrocketing to fame in 1974 with his pop-rock ballad “Mandy,” the Brooklyn native’s star only got brighter with the release of classics like “Looks Like We Made It,” “Copacabana (At the Copa)” and “Can’t Smile Without You.” Then in 1978, he met Kief — a TV executive and Houston native — and “I knew that this was it,” says Manilow. “I was one of the lucky ones. I was pretty lonely before that.”

In 2015, news of the couple’s marriage (which took place the previous year) and Manilow’s sexuality made headlines, something the legend calls “a blessing and a curse.”

FROM COINAGE: What Is the Grammy Bounce? (No, It’s Not a Dance Move)

The singer was hesitant to come out about his sexuality for a long time, fearing he would be letting down fans.

“I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything,” says Manilow. Turns out, “When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful — strangers commenting, ‘Great for you!’ I’m just so grateful for it.”

Via: http://people.com/music/barry-manilow-coming-out-gay-reactions/

Share

More Celebrity News: