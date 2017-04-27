Camila Alves’s Outfit Is What We Want to Wear Every Summer Weekend
Camila Alves is here to show you the comfortable outfit you’ll be wearing all Summer long. The Brazilian entrepreneur stepped out in New York City wearing white linen joggers and a peasant shirt with floral embroidery, and we immediately got a mental picture of ourselves sporting this fresh look while running errands on the weekend.
The always fashionable mom of three is a true believer that an all-white outfit is as easy to wear as an all-black one, often stepping out in the shade from head to toe in Spring and Summer. This time, Camila gave her go-to look a modern spin by adding a pair of embellished sneakers and carrying her favorite Draper James blue tote. Keep reading to see more photos of her outfit and shop a few Summer-ready pieces of your own.
