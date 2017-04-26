Caitlyn Jenner Says She Would Consider Running for Office: ‘I Would Seriously Look at a Run’

Caitlyn Jenner is considering running for office.

The 67-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told a crowd at the 92nd Street Y community center in New York City Tuesday that she will be looking at where she thinks she could be more effective: On the inside of government or working on her foundation.

According to CNN, Jenner said she was not willing to give President Donald Trump or the Republican Party a pass if they “screw up.”

“My loyalties are not with Donald Trump,” she said. “I will come after him and come after Republicans if they come after my community. I’ve got a voice and they better listen, OK? I will come after them.”

Jenner recently told PEOPLE that she was not committed to supporting Trump despite same party affiliations.

“Here’s the deal: yes, I have always had views that lean more towards the Republican party when it comes to politics (as in) less government, believing in the Constitution and all that kind of stuff,” she said.

“But my loyalties and my fights are not going to be with the Republican party. My loyalties are with my community and fighting for my community,” she added.

The Olympic gold medalist told fans on Tuesday that for years she was approached at speaking events by audience members to run for office.

“I’ve got way too many skeletons in my closet,” she said, laughing.

“Or would I be better working from the inside,” she added. “If that is the case… I would seriously look at a run. It just depends where I could be more effective.”

