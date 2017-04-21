Buy a Zoo (Complete With Animals and Zookeepers) on Craigslist

This article originally appeared on Travel + Leisure

If you’ve been dying to live just like the book “We Bought a Zoo,” now is your chance. The Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge in Crestview, Florida is looking for a new owner.

“Ten acre, well maintained, USDA Compliant Zoo. Turnkey operation with over 90 happy and healthy animals including White Tiger, Bengal Tiger, African Lion, Patas monkeys, bob cats, baboons, wolves, otters, black bear, Fennec foxes, sloth, lemurs, llamas and more,” reads the zoo’s Craigslist ad (yes it’s really available for purchase on Craigslist).

The zoo, which is available for the bargain price of $350,000, comes with a staff of experienced professional zookeepers, an operational gift shop with inventory, storage buildings, and several barns. “Great business opportunity for someone who loves animals with a professional staff in place to care for them,” the ad continues.

The sale of the refuge comes just four years after the current owners took over the property from a private zoo. The private zoo had fallen into a state of disrepair, according to a local Emerald Coast news outlet, as its former owners struggled to keep up with the financial demands of 100 exotic animals.

But now, Bill Andersen, president and chairman of the refuge’s board of directors, told NWFDailyNews.com the zoo is “in the best shape it’s ever been,” adding that while rescuing the animals is in keeping with the refuge’s mission, continuing to run the zoo is not.

“It was the refuge’s single-largest rescue effort,” he said. “We’ve spent an awful lot of time getting those critters happy and healthy, updating habitats and providing them with a quality place to live.”

