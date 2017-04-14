Britney Relaxes on the Beach as We Freak Out Over Those JT Reunion Rumors

Britney Spears showed off her toned (and tanned) body while on the beach in Kauai, HI, on Monday. The singer appeared to be having a ball as she walked along the sand in a white Beach Bunny bikini and relaxed near the water with her mom, Lynne, and sons, Sean and Jayden. That same day, Britney shared a sweet video montage from their fun day on the island, including a drive through town and an afternoon wading in the ocean.

It was announced this week that Britney is ending her Las Vegas residency, Piece of Me, in December after four years of gracing the stage at Planet Hollywood. Another bit of recent news, while less official, also has Britney fans in a tizzy — eagle-eyed fans noticed that producer Timbaland, who is current working with Justin Timberlake on his new album, went on ahead and liked over 100 old photos of him and Britney on multiple fan accounts, whipping up rumors that the trio could be collaborating on music together. It could come at a perfect time, as fans are already hyped for a follow-up to Justin’s 20/20 Experience, and Britney could spend the bulk of next year working on her tenth studio album. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be looking back on these throwback photos of Britney and Justin as a couple as we await confirmation of this blessed possible musical event.

