Breaking Down Melania Trump’s Official Portrait Outfit, Sparkly Neck Tie and All

There are many style differences between Melania Trump and former First Lady Michelle Obama, but Melania makes that no more clear than in her her first official portrait, which was just released by the White House along with the following statement: “I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years.”

While some Twitter commenters are calling out her 13-carat engagement ring, we are more focused on the detailing of her blazer. Melania nixed classic jewelry — Michelle Obama famously wore strands of pearls for both her portraits — for an embellished neck tie covered in sequins. The style update is notable and frankly pretty unmissable though Melania’s outfit is black. (No one ignored the sleeveless silhouette of Michelle’s LBD in 2009 either.)

Despite past scrutiny about first lady fashion choices, many people are noting that Nancy Reagan wore a pussy bow blouse in her signature red in 1981, a silhouette that Melania seems to favor that can even be considered modest. At the end of the day, Melania’s neckerchief offers a glittering wink to remind us of her ties to the fashion industry.

