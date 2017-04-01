Brad Pitt Shows Off a Slimmer Figure in LA, Is “Focusing on Himself Again”

It’s been a little while since we’ve seen Brad Pitt, but he popped up in LA on Thursday while leaving an art studio. The Allied actor sported a white t-shirt, jeans, and a black jacket as he walked down the sidewalk, and he appeared slimmer than the last time we saw him at a charity event and the Golden Globes Awards in January. According to a source, Brad “lost a ton of weight” in the wake of his tumultuous divorce from Angelina Jolie, but it likely isn’t all due to stress. “He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals,” the source told Us Weekly earlier this year. “He’s exercising. He’s been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking. He’s had a lot of time to focus on himself.”

Brad and Angelina, who announced their plans to divorce in September, are reportedly on better terms amid custody agreements for their six children, Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, and twins Vivienne and Knox. In a February interview, Angelina said, “We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.” A source also told Us earlier this month that the estranged couple “are in a place where they can put anger or hurt aside to focus on their children and how they plan to coparent.”

