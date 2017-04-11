Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner Enjoy a PDA-Filled Caribbean Getaway

Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner are packing on the heat!

The two lovebirds continued their PDA-filled vacation on Sunday, sharing hugs and kisses while at the beach in the Caribbean on Sunday.

Lourd, 24, couldn’t seem to keep her hands off her 25-year-old boyfriend as they swam through the ocean waves and took a stroll along the beach in St. Maarten, Dutch West Indies.

The Scream Queens costars began their relationship shortly before the deaths of Lourd’s mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds in December.

The Twilight actor has been a source of strength and comfort for Lourd.

Lautner sported a baseball cap, grey T-shirt and maroon swimming trunks. His girlfriend opted for striped maroon shorts over a black and white striped one-piece bathing suit.

On Saturday, Lautner posted a photo on his Instagram account from an aerial perspective of where the couple was enjoying some downtime, captioned: “#nofilter #blaséontheoutsideblessedontheinside #hashtagthief.”

The two were joined on their vacation by Lourd’s dad, CAA co-chairman Bryan Lourd, and her stepdad, Bruce Bozzi.

Bozzi also posted a photo on Instagram, capturing their family in a snapshot wearing face masks and writing, “The family that masks together lasts together! Hello 4/3/17 #fresh #relax @praisethelourd.”

Via: http://people.com/tv/billie-lourd-taylor-lautner-pda-caribbean-vacation/

