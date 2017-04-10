Bill Clinton Visited George H.W. Bush in Texas — Oh, and Gave Him Some Sweet New Socks

Not even party lines or a past election battle can break the heartwarming bond between Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush. Although the two went head to head in the 1992 election, which left Clinton victorious, they haven’t let the past keep them from being pals to this day. On April 9, Clinton visited Mr. and Mrs. Bush in Texas, where they chatted about family, shared memories, and, apparently, socks.

Great to spend time with @GeorgeHWBush & Mrs. Bush in Houston today. We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks. pic.twitter.com/CshV6tI5Ae

— Bill Clinton (@billclinton) April 9, 2017

Clinton shared a sweet photo of the presidential pair with the caption: “Great to spend time with @GeorgeHWBush & Mrs. Bush in Houston today. We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks.” In the snapshot, 92-year-old Bush, who was hospitalized in January for pneumonia-related complications, sits in a wheelchair while holding a few pairs of patterned socks (one with dogs and one with bees).

Clinton’s gift may seem random, but it turns out that Bush actually has a notable sock obsession, as he’s been collecting the quirkiest pairs for quite some time now.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/news/Bill-Clinton-Visits-George-HW-Bush-Houston-43412377

