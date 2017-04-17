Beyoncé’s Bond With Her Nephew, Julez, Will Melt Your Heart
Beyoncé is known as a lot of things to many people, but she’ll always be “Auntie BB” to her 12-year-old nephew, Julez Smith. In October of 2004, Bey’s younger sister Solange gave birth to Julez and the “Halo” singer has been smitten by him ever since. While Beyoncé was pregnant with Blue Ivy back in 2012, Solange revealed that she couldn’t wait to spoil the baby rotten “in the same way my sister’s done with my son.” From the looks of these 12 photos, Beyoncé is definitely the doting aunt we all wish we had. Read on to see all of the cutest moments Bey has shared of her unbreakable bond with Julez.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Beyonce-Nephew-Julez-Smith-Pictures-43428834