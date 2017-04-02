Beyoncé and Jay Z Step Out For a Glamorous Date Night Ahead of Their 9th Anniversary

Beyoncé’s baby bump just gets cuter with every new photo. On Saturday, the “Love Drought” singer — who is pregnant with twins — shared photos from her recent date night with husband Jay Z on her website ahead of their ninth wedding anniversary. Dressed in a form-fitting indigo gown, Beyoncé proudly flaunted her growing belly as she struck a handful of poses in front of a white door. Blue Ivy Carter also stars in one of the shots and is shown hugging her mom’s stomach with her face away from the camera.

43303092

Beyoncé has been staying out of the spotlight due to doctor’s orders and has since been spending lots of time with her family. In addition to hitting up the NBA All-Star Game with Jay Z and Blue, Beyoncé and Jay Z enjoyed a sweet date night during Oscars weekend before hitting up the Beauty and the Beast premiere.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Beyonce-Jay-Z-Date-Night-Pictures-April-2017-43382893

Share

More Celebrity News: