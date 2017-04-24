Beyoncé Had a Destiny’s Child Reunion With Kelly and Michelle, and It Was Jumpin’, Jumpin’

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 21, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

A week after celebrating Easter together, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland reunited with former Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams at The Grove in LA to celebrate the launch of Kelly’s new book, Whoa, Baby! On Friday, Beyoncé — who is currently pregnant with twins — shared an Instagram album featuring a silly snap of the trio hanging out together. Along with the photo, Beyoncé also incorporated a few shots of herself showing off her growing belly in a light pink dress and matching knee-high boots. Whoa, Baby! was coauthored with Kelly’s longtime Ob/Gyn, Dr. Tristan Emily Bickman, and contributor Laura Moser. It was inspired by the questions Kelly received after she and husband Tim Witherspoon welcomed son Titan in November 2014. While Beyoncé and Jay Z are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, perhaps they could learn a few new things from Kelly’s book?

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Beyonce-Kelly-Rowland-Michelle-Williams-Photo-2017-43457481

