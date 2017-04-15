Ben and Jennifer Step Out in LA the Same Day They Filed For Divorce

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were spotted on separate outings around LA on Wednesday, the same day they filed for divorce together after announcing their split back in June 2015. Ben appeared to be in a somber mood as he got into his car, while Jen seemed a little more upbeat as she chatted on her phone and held on to a white envelope and water bottle with their daughter Violet’s name on it.

This week, it was revealed that Ben and Jen carried through on their plans to divorce despite recent rumors that they had called off their split. People reported that the former couple filed together and without lawyers — both pretty rare moves in Hollywood. They are also both seeking joint legal and physical custody of their three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

