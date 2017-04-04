Bella Hadid’s Bikini Has a Sexy Detail You Can Only See at the Bottom

Bella Hadid’s on vacation with BFF Jessie Jo Stark, and between the two of them, you can bet they packed plenty of swimsuits. In addition to a blue bikini, which Bella shared on her Instagram stories, the model wore a fiery red two-piece by Basic Swim for her Mexico getaway. The color highlighted Bella’s bronzed skin, and most importantly, the bikini bottoms had a subtle, sexy detail.

If you look closely, the high-waist cut drew attention to Bella’s slender legs and showed off her waist, a style trick to remember when shopping for your next swimsuit. It appears this particular bikini was especially ‘gram-worthy, too, as the model snapped not one but two photos of herself. If we had a bikini like that, we would take all the selfies in the world, too. Read on to see Bella’s bikini choice, then shop for one of your own.

43329231

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Bella-Hadid-Red-Bikini-Mexico-April-2017-43385778

Share

More Celebrity News: