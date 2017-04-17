Bella Hadid Has a Thing For This Type of Bikini

Let’s be real, who would want to be at Coachella when you could be hanging out on a yacht in Dubai? Bella Hadid ditched the festival for that exact reason. The supermodel was in Dubai to host a dinner for Dior (she’s the brand ambassador for Dior Beauty). She might not have been in Indio, but she still delivered on festival-ready style.

Bella relaxed on a boat in a cobalt blue triangle bikini top and high-waisted bottoms. This wasn’t the first time we’ve seen her in this style — she wore a similar two-piece in red during her trip to Mexico. Take a look at her simple, yet sexy bikini and shop similar versions below.

