Barry Manilow returned to his roots for his latest album.

The pop icon will release his upcoming LP, This Is My Town: Songs of New York, on April 21. The collection includes original tracks and standards, as well as a mash-up of timeliness tunes. PEOPLE has an exclusive first listen to “NYC Medley,” on which he covers classics (“New York, New York”) and contemporary hits (Jay Z and Alicia Keys‘ “Empire State of Mind”).

An N.Y.C. native, Manilow, 73, says recording the Big Apple-inspired songs in his Palm Springs home studio was a poignant experience.

“When I was doing these songs, I found myself welling up more often than I anticipated,” he says. “Stuff like ‘Native New Yorker’ and even ‘Empire State of Mind’ — these lyrics hit me so hard, and I just didn’t expect it to. There’s some beautiful writing in ‘Empire State of Mind’! I am a native New Yorker, and I didn’t expect it to be emotional, and it was. I had to keep stopping singing because I kept welling up.”

The star, who grew up in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood, says the lyrics took him back to his early years, when he was writing famous jingles and collaborating with Bette Midler in the city.

“Every time I would get to another line, I’d be, ‘Yeah, that’s me: I was there. I believe what these lyrics say.’ Bright lights, sidewalks of New York; I was there for all of my young life,” Manilow adds. “When I got to sing them, they really hit me in the gut, and it was a very emotional recording session. I thought, New York doesn’t have one style to it — New York is a melting pot of people and different styles.”

In the new issue of PEOPLE, Manilow opens up for the first time about his sexuality, his 39-year relationship with his manager husband Garry Kief, and he looks back on his 50 years in showbiz. The Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner wrapped his farewell tour last year but says he has no plans to retire.

“I tried it. I was so bored, I was driving myself crazy,” he says. “I’ll keep going until they stop me!”

