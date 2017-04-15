Baby Blue, Sheer Rainbow(!), and 10 More Nail Polish Shades to Wear This Spring

That time of year is finally here: the moment when we can peel off sweaty socks and boots in favor of breezy sandals. And that means that a fresh pedicure — and coordinating manicure, naturally — is long overdue.

Instead of sticking to standard reds, pinks, or beiges, you ought to consider one of the hottest hues we’re seeing in this Spring’s color palette. Baby blue is one of the most popular shades of the season, as are several takes on green and teal. However, if you’re still obsessing over the unicorn beauty trend, there’s plenty of magical iridescence to incorporate into your nail look, including a lacquer infused with real crystals and a top coat that adds an antiqued patina to any color.

Keep reading to see the shades you’ll want to wear all season long.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Spring-Nail-Polish-Trends-2017-43431813

