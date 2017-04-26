Ashley Graham Trips on Her Jimmy Choo Heels at TIME 100 Gala — and Recovers Like a Champ

Ashley Graham is a veteran catwalker, but every now and then, even a supermodel has a trip up.

The America’s Next Top Model judge, 29, had a near tumble on the red carpet at Tuesday’s TIME 100 Gala inside the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City, where she was recognized as one of 2017′s 100 most influential stars.

Graham’s Jimmy Choo heel snagged the back of her Cami NYC high-slit silk dress as she posed for photogs and made her way down the carpet.

Luckily, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star, who was accompanied by husband Justin Ervin, was only caught off balance momentarily as she recovered gracefully and laughed it off with a bright smile.

Graham was also rocking a Fleur du Mal Lace Up corset belt and Forevermark choker and earrings.

“I think that a lot of women judge themselves and they judge themselves on the way that they look, whether it’s skin, age, race, size, class, all of it, and if you just saw the woman in the mirror and you just really accepted who she was and started looking at yourself as a role model, things might change in your life,” Graham told PEOPLE at the event of how young women can improve in the way they view themselves.

And inside the soirée, the body-confident star hung out with Demi Lovato, who arrived in a bright blue Zuhair Murad gown.

For TIME’s 100 Most Influential issue, Graham was honored by Tyra Banks, who called her fashion’s new queen.

“It is time for everyone to bow down to the fashion industry’s—no, make that beauty’s—new queen,” Banks explained of her friend’s power and influence.

Via: http://people.com/style/ashley-graham-trips-time-100-gala/

Share

More Celebrity News: