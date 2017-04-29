Are You Making These 6 Terrible Hair-Washing Mistakes?

You already know that overwashing your hair is a major no-no and that using superhot water can wreak havoc on your strands. You’re also probably aware that applying conditioner to your scalp makes for an oily head, and that excessive scrubbing can weaken the shaft and leave you with a tangled mess. These are all commonly discussed mistakes, but with the help of notable hair care experts, we’re going beyond the basic hair-washing don’t and dishing on the less-often-discussed blunders. Here’s to a million glorious hair days in your future, babe.

