Anne Hathaway, Woman After Our Own Hearts, Wore a $15 Dress on Live TV

Leave it to Anne Hathaway to rock a $15 dress on live TV — and own it like it’s her damn job. The actress recently made an appearance on Good Morning America to chat about her upcoming role in the film Colossal, but anchor Robin Roberts simply couldn’t resist taking a quick detour to ask about her outfit. Anne admitted that she snagged it for a modest $15 at a flea market — what a find! “I’m trying to be more sustainable with my fashion choices, so I’m trying to wear vintage wherever I can,” she explained on the show. We really can’t argue with that.

A multicolored knee-length number, her dress has a subtle floral pattern and sheer cap sleeves. She secured a belt around her waist and finished the look with a checkered Mansur Gavriel clutch and red pointed-toe heels. So chic! Ahead, see Anne chatting about her outfit on the show, followed by photos of her thrifted dress from every angle.

