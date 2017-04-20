Ann Coulter Vows to Speak at UC Berkeley Despite Cancellation

Ann Coulter will be heard.

The political commentator has promised to continue with her plans to speak at the University of California Berkeley campus on April 27, despite the university canceling the event, according to the Associated Press.

FAKE NEWS! @sfchronicle reports vague forces behind UC-Berkeley canceling my speech. (Which will go on.) https://t.co/0xbftl8WO0 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 19, 2017

She fired off a series of angry tweets on Wednesday, writing, “FAKE NEWS! @sfchronicle reports vague forces behind UC-Berkeley canceling my speech. (Which will go on.)”

Responding to a tweet, Coulter insisted the event was not canceled and that she would be there.

I am! At Berkeley next Thursday. https://t.co/SaOCFNRC7i — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 20, 2017

Coulter was invited to speak by the campus Republicans on the topic of illegal immigration, the AP reports.

In a letter by university officials sent to the Berkeley College Republicans on Tuesday, the officials and campus police determined they couldn’t guarantee the safety of Coulter, audience members or protesters, according to the New York Times.

“We have been unable to find a safe and suitable venue,” said the letter from Vice Chancellor Scott Biddy and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Stephen Sutton. “Given current active security threats, it is not possible to assure that the event could be held successfully.”

The event caused concerns of violence at the university, after rioters smashed windows, set fires and shut down an appearance by former Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos in February.

Coulter told The Hollywood Reporter, “Yes, it was officially banned. But they can’t stop me. I’m an American. I have constitutional rights.”

Via: http://people.com/politics/ann-coulter-vows-speech-berkeley/

