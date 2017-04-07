Amal Clooney’s Biggest Style Secret Is Decades Old

Aside from Amal Clooney’s natural ability to put together an outfit, she’s got another thing going for her: a vintage wardrobe. Because somehow — when the human rights activist and lawyer is not working to better our world and defend high-profile clients — she finds time to thrift shop. Sure, she’s got some go-to contemporary labels, including Altuzarra, Giambattista Valli, and Gucci, but Amal’s also got an eye for one-of-a-kind pieces.

She secures a handful of them from William Vintage and styles them with seasonal It bags, power pumps, and dark sunglasses. If we had to guess, we’d say Amal’s goal isn’t to mix high and low but to mix the new with the old. The outcome is a signature look that lands Amal on best dressed lists but also serves up inspiration for business women on the go. Scroll to find Amal’s most memorable vintage ensembles yet.

